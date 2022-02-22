A/R: Police pursue three-member robbery gang

Ghana Police Service

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is pursuing a three-member armed robbery gang alleged to have attacked and robbed passengers onboard a KIA Grandbird bus, Monday, February 21, 2022.

The bus with registration number GT 5795-15 is reported to have been attacked at the Oda River bridge near Anwiankwanta on the Kumasi-Obuasi highway, at about 3:45 am.



The police in a statement said, “both uniform and plain-clothed officers have been deployed to the area to gather all the necessary leads that will help get the perpetrators arrested”.

“The Command has intensified patrols in the area and beyond to curb such robberies”



The public has been asked to assist the police with relevant information that will help in fishing out the criminals.