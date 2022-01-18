A/R: Two friends die in ‘wee’ fight at Kotwi

Dried weed | File photo

Two friends have reportedly died in a violent fight over “cannabis” at Kotwi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

According to the reports, the incident happened Sunday January 16, 2022 at about 5:30 pm when misunderstanding ensued between them over payment of ‘wee’.



Reports say, the suspect, a 24 year old Sherif is said to have “pulled" a knife and stabbed the deceased who has been identified by the residents as Mr Boakye, 26 to death instantly.



Some residents who spoke to our reporter Kwame Agyenim Boateng in an interview said, Mr Boakye died after he was stabbed by Sherif.



Some eyewitnesses and residents in the area disclosed that, the scuffle which started as a joke between the two began when Boakye refused to sell cannabis to Sherif in a ghetto in the area.



“What we heard was that Nana Boakye accused the suspect ( Sherif) of not being credit wealthy and denied Sherif the opportunity to buy “wee” on credit basis.”



The reports indicated that, about 11 boys from the ghetto including Nana Boakye tried to lynch Sherif over an unknown reason.

Reports further revealed that, Sherif in the cause of the attack from the mob stabbed Nana Boakye’s chest leading to his dead.



The rest of the gang according residents accosted Sherif and lynched him in the process.



Bodies of the deceased were later taken by the police and have been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.



Meanwhile Mr Onua John, father of Boakye has decried claims that his son was killed over cannabis.



He appealed to the Ashanti Regional Police Command to investigate the matter thoroughly and come out with the real cause of the fight that led to his son’s death.