A/R: Uber, Bolt drivers strike over stagnant fares

Online drivers in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, have declared a sit-down strike to protest against the ride-hailing apps' stagnant fares despite the persistent rise in fuel prices.
The drivers of Uber, Bolt and other ride-hailing apps, said although the fares have not been increased, the Apps have increased the commission paid to them from 25 per cent to 30 per cent.
The aggrieved drivers said not only has the situation brought them hardship but they are also finding it difficult to service their cars and buy spare parts.
An Executive Committee member of the Kumasi Online Drivers, Mr Samuel Asare, told Class News' Elisha Adarkwah that they have complained several about the stagnant fares several times but the Apps have done nothing about it.
He said they have officially written to the online Apps, announcing their strike and requesting a meeting over the issue.
Mr Asare also said they want the ride-hailing companies to prioritise the safety of the drivers by improving upon their Apps to show the real identity of riders and also stop the unexpected account blockage of drivers.
