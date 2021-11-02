A/R: Welder killed after cylinder he was working on exploded

An artisan in a welding shop | File photo

A Tanoso-based welder was killed after a faulty gas cylinder he was working on exploded.

The explosion killed him instantly, Nyankonton Mu Nsem gathered.



The wielder was contracted by a fast-food operator to repair the cylinder for him.



However, in the process of wielding the cylinder, it exploded killing, him instantly.

According to an eyewitness, portions of the exploded cylinder hit the wielder in the stomach.



The fast-food operator, Baba Alhassan, also suffered life-threatening injuries in the leg.



The gory images seen by this portal shows that the operator had his two legs damaged beyond recognition.