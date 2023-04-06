A/R: You will hear about Asawase for good reasons – Aspirant aiming to unseat Muntaka

Parliamentary aspirant in the Asawase Constituency, Masawudu Mubarick

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant in the Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti region, Masawudu Mubarick, has appeared before the vetting committee of the party.

The parliamentary aspirant who appeared before the committee on Wednesday, 5 April 2023, was accompanied by a huge crowd of supporters.



Speaking to Class 91.3 FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah after his vetting process, the flagbearer aspirant described the process as smooth.



“I had a smooth vetting process,” he revealed.



The parliamentary aspirant who will be contesting to represent the constituency, against incumbent lawmaker Muntaka Mubarrak thanked his supporters for the “unflinching” support given him over the four years’ period that he has been waiting to contest again.



He expressed hopes of winning the primaries and promised to make the constituency be known only for good reasons if given the nod.

“It is my hope that come May 13 just as I have picked number 2, I will be John Mahama’s assistant in aiding him IN parliament on the seat of Asawase Constituency.



“Come 2025 when you hear Asawase in parliament, you will hear it for the good reason, when you hear Asawase in parliament, you will hear youth empowerment. Come 2025, when you hear Asawase, you will hear progress. The journey has just begun, we’re marching forward,” the parliamentary aspirant declared.



He further promised to bring the kind of Change desired by the people of Asawase.



He explained: “We mean progress for the people of Asawase. Over the 18-year-period of the incumbent MP we haven’t had much in terms of human development or progress.



“When they say change they mean progress for the people of the constituency. When they say change they want an Asaawase MP who will be corruption free. When they say change they want an MP who will fight for the interest of Ghanaians.”