A believer in democracy like me won’t think of coups – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama says Kwame Baffoe known popularly as Abronye lied about claims that he wanted to stage a coup in Ghana.

According to him, a strong believer in Democracy like himself will never think of destabilizing the country not to talk of having relations with groups that can destabilize Ghana.



He indicates that claims against him by the Bono Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are lies and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.



The former President made this known in a post shared on his social media platforms.



Read Full Statement Here



I have been instructed by former President John Dramani Mahama to respond to yet another publication of false and concocted stories by one Kwame Baffoe also known as Abronye from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



HE John Dramani Mahama has not met with any group of people, let alone a terrorist group, to plot to stage a coup d’etat. President Mahama is very well known, both in Ghana and internationally, as a democrat and a strong believer in strengthening democracy not only in Ghana but across the continent of Africa.

Therefore, any attempt to align or associate him with anti-democratic activities, acts of destabilization, and abuse of human and other rights, cannot be true. This is not the first time Abronye has made such despicable and reprehensible allegations and caused same to be published about President Mahama and many other leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



This further clarification, despite reports of a police action against the said Abronye, is simply to re-emphasise President Mahama’s integrity and democratic credentials.



Signed: -Joyce Bawah Mogtari Special Aide to HE John Dramani Mahama



Cantonments- Accra



Wednesday, February 16, 2022.



Background

Abronye in a radio interview on Accra-based Hot FM disclosed that the former President of Ghana had joined forces with an Islamist Group to stage a coup in Ghana.



He made this disclosure when he was reacting to the arrest of one of the convenors of fix the country Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



However, he could not provide concrete evidence when he was invited by the Ghana Police Service and was therefore incarcerated and arraigned on Wednesday, February 16.



Abronye has been granted bail to the tune of GHC 100,000 and is expected to reappear in court on March 9, 2022.