A big man questioned why I was sending students with an aggregate 20 to PRESEC – Edu Minister

Osei Adutwum urges top schools to accept students with low grades
Teachers in top schools are complaining there are getting students with bad grades – Dr. Adutwum
Minister challenges Grade A schools to take up the challenge of turning students with low grades into top graduates
The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has urged top Senior High Schools (SHS) to accept students with low grades placed in their schools by the Computerized School Selection and Placement System.
According to the minister, most of the stakeholders of these Grade A schools including teachers have been complaining that they have gotten bad students in this year’s placement, myjoyonline.com reports.
He added that a top personality in Ghana even called to question why students with bad grades were being placed in his alma mater, Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC).
“There are places where teachers are complaining. Why are you bringing students with an aggregate of 20 here? I had a wonderful conversation with a man who is very high up.
“He called me one day and said, ‘Why are you sending students with an aggregate of 20 to PRESEC?’ And I said, “I think PRESEC has one of the best groups of teachers in this country.”
“Yes, it’s true. That’s my school … They are examiners, and they are very good,” the big man told the education minister.
Dr. Osei Adutwum responded to these comments by saying “yes, sir, I know, and because they are the ones that are examiners and are very good, they are the ones who are prepared to teach those who have an aggregate 25 and so on.”
The Minister challenged the top schools in Ghana to take students with bad grades and turn them into good SHS graduates to prove they are the best.
“… if Wesley Girls wants to prove to me that they are the best, they have the best teachers, and they are the best school, they need to take in students with an aggregate of 20 and turn them around so that they can tell us that they are better than my famous school, Jachie Pramso,” he is quoted to have said at the launch of the University of Cape Coast at 60 celebrations in Cape Coast.
Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:
- We started Free SHS let’s continue it - Most Rev. Afrifa-Agyekum urges
- Double track reversal: Heads of schools contend with inadequate infrastructure
- 90% of Senior High School placements merit-based – Dr. Tandoh
- Why will parents want to pay bribes to get placement for their wards? – Education Min. PRO
- No double-track for students entering SHS this year – Education Ministry
- Read all related articles