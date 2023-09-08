A character like COP Mensah cannot remain an officer, his interdiction positive – Criminologist

COP Alex Mensah

A criminologist and lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), says the interdiction of COP Alex Mensah is a move in the right direction.

Dr. Jones Opoku Ware said the senior police officer’s appearance before a committee investigating the leaked tape revealed his bitterness and insubordination towards IGP Goerge Akuffo Damapre.



He suggested that the interdiction may be part of the Police Code of Conduct or processes he should undergo.



“To be very honest with you, when I examined the man and his demeanour when he appeared before the Committee, and the way he was communicating and his whole personality, I observed he looked very bitter. I don’t know what the police did to him. I am sure when he plays back the tape of his appearance before the Committee, he will realise that he goofed.



"So, his interdiction was a step in the right direction, because the question is, for how long should you allow someone like him to lurk around? Everything he said showed that he had something personal against those at the top. It would be proper for him to step aside for an investigation to be conducted. If, after the investigation, he is cleared, he can be reinstated.”

Background



The Ghana Police has interdicted 3 officers in connection with the leaked audio tape currently being probed by Parliament’s ad-hoc committee.



The interdicted officers are COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Lysander Asare.



The interdiction is to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct with the Police Service regulations, a brief statement issued by the Police Administration said.