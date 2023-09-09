A coupist like Boakye Djan could never be my friend – Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has disclosed a personal disdain for the late military general, Major Boakye Djan.

According to Allotey Jacobs his dislike for Boakye Djan stemmed from his role as the architect of the June 4, 1979 revolution.



“Personally, I have not met him before and I would never meet him, once you are a coup maker, he would never be my friend,” Allotey Jacobs told Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah on Angel FM.



Despite his strong position against coup makers, Allotey Jacobs added that he makes an exception for former President Jerry John Rawlings who is a coup maker and a key player in the June 4, 1979 revolution.



“Rawlings is a different person altogether. When you are closer to Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings you will enjoy him much and the perception about him is quite different.



"Jerry Rawlings is a grassroot man, makes friends, he avails himself to friends, his doors are always opened. So even if he is a coup maker or has ever removed the government of your father from power, you will forget about it and like him,” he stated.



Known for his unwavering dedication to his country, Major (Rtd) Boakye Djan was often referred to as a key architect in the June 4 uprising in 1979 that shot the late former President, Ft. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings to fame, a description he holds a differing view on.

He hailed from the Bono East Region.



He was also the best man at the wedding of Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.



He was with the Fifth Infantry Battalion prior to the June 4, 1979 coup d'état which replaced the Supreme Military Council government with the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council.



His death was reported by the media in late August 2023.







