A current minister owns over 9 acres of Achimota Forest - Captain Smart alleges

Vociferous journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart

Sir John owns 5 acres of the Achimota Forest land - Captain Smart alleges

All the state lands in Accra have been sold – Smart alleges



Ken Agyapong says he fights corruption, but he goes around buying state lands – Smart



Vociferous journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, also known as Captain Smart, has alleged that a current appointee of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has over nine acres of the Achimota Forest land.



According to him, the acres of land of the forest which is reported to belong to former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), in his leaked Will, is the least amount of land owned by an appointee of this government.



Captain Smart, who was speaking on his show on Onua TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, added that Sir John owns only 5 acres of the Achimota Forest land, but a current Minister of State owns over 9 acres of the land.

“All the lands in the Greater Accra Region have been shared by the politicians. If you check today, Sir John has five acres at the Achimota Forest. Sir John has the least number of acres among the politicians, a minister of this current government has almost 9.3 acres of the Achimota Forest land,” he said in Twi.



He added that top politicians including the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, have bought all the state lands in the country including lands at the Aviation Centre and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).



“You Kennedy Agyapong, you are always talking about fighting corruption, but you are paying monies to buy government lands, and you are not even shy,” he added.



Smart played a video of Agyapong complaining about not getting a state land he has paid for.



Captain Smart made these comments on the back of the Achimota Forest land grab brouhaha.

The government enacted an Executive Instrument to declassify portions of the Achimota Forest land as a reserve so that it can be given back to its pre-acquisition owners, the Owoo Family.



A supposed Will of former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie Sir John Will indicated that some members of the governing NPP have already acquired some portions of the Achimota forest lands even before the government returns parts of the forest to the Owoo family.



In the said Will, Sir John willed portions of the Achimota Forest lands to his relations.



"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will, is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of the purported Will read.



The government has, however, said that there is no record of the Achimota Forest land being sold.

Watch Captain Smart in the video below:







Catch up on this episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV here:



