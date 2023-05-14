A dedicated legal team is studying her conduct – Police reacts to video of 'cash spraying' NDC aspirant

Juliana Kinang Wassan was captured on video throwing wads of cash from the roof of her car

The Ghana Police Service has dedicated a legal team to study the viral video in which a candidate in the May 13, 2023, parliamentary elections of the National Democratic Congress, was captured spraying cash at a polling station.

In the heat of election in the Ejura Sekyeredumase Constituency on Saturday, Juliana Kinang Wassan was captured on video throwing wads of cash from the roof of her car causing a melee amongst ecstatic delegates.



In a statement following at the end of polling, the Ghana Police Service said a legal team is studying the video to establish whether her action is criminal and warrants any further action.



“The attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a viral video in which Madam Juliana Kinang-Wassan, one of the Parliamentary aspirants for the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency, is seen spraying money at a crowd during the elections at Ejura Sekyedumase, in the Ashanti Region. A dedicated legal team is currently scrutinising her conduct in the video to establish whether there are elements of election-related crime to warrant Police intervention or otherwise,” the statement said.



The police further announced the arrest of eight individuals at various polling stations across the country for election-related offences and disturbing the peace during the primaries.



Read the full statement by the police below:

POLICE ARREST EIGHT PEOPLE FOR VARIOUS OFFENCES DURING THE PRESIDENTIAL AND PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS



The Police have arrested eight (???? suspects throughout the country for various election-related offences and disturbing the peace during the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries of the National Democratic Congress held on Saturday, 13th April 2023.



The suspects, Yaro Burdove, Harrison Martey, Imoro Ibrahim, Arkoli Mensah, Nyarko Richard, Prince Lomotey, Hamidu Dramani and Bejando Emmanuel, were arrested at their various voting centres across four constituencies in the country.



Specifically, suspect Yaro Burdove was arrested during the elections at the Ningo Prampram Constituency for taking a photograph of his ballot paper in the polling booth and also attempting to take photographs of the ballot of other voters, while Harrison Martey and Imoro Ibrahim were arrested for engaging themselves in an unlawful fight at a voting centre at the same constituency.



Suspects Arkoli Mensah and Nyarko Richard were arrested for disturbing the peace by engaging themselves in an unlawful fight at a voting centre during the voting process at the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region.

At the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, suspect Prince Lomotey was arrested at the voting centre for personation, while at a polling station in the Atebubu-Amantin constituency in the Bono East Region, suspects Hamidu Dramani and Bejando Emmanuel were arrested for causing violence.



Five of the suspects are currently on Police inquiry bail, while the three others are in custody assisting the ongoing Police investigation.



The Police would like to assure the public of its commitment towards ensuring, peace, security, law and order at all times.



