A dollar was not GH¢15 even under ‘incompetent NDC’ – Vim Lady shades ‘we have the men’ Akufo-Addo

Renowned broadcaster Afia Pokuaa (Vim Lady)

Renowned broadcaster Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, has berated the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for the current state of Ghana’s economy.

According to her, even though there were some challenges during the government of ex-President John Dramani Mahama, things were not as bad as they are currently.



Vim Lady, who made these remarks on her Egyasogyaso show on Okay FM via a Facebook live broadcast, added that after boasting that they have the "men" to man Ghana’s economy, President Akufo-Addo and the NPP have failed Ghanaians.



“NPP said that they have the men, not knowing they have men who have ‘bofrot’ and not balls in their scrotum... Why is it that Nkrumah’s Ghana, the first black African country to gain independence, is now at the World Bank and the IMF begging for money?



“…The reason why Ghanaians are very hungry now is that even during the past NDC government, which members of this current NPP government called incompetent, $1 didn’t cost GH¢15.



“Even if you don’t like the NDC (National Democratic Congress), you must give this credit to them. Even though the era of dumsor when the country was in a very bad place, we didn’t get to the point where $1 was equivalent to GH¢15. We did not get there,” she said in Twi.

The journalist also bemoaned the failure of the president to fire his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, despite the calls from several Ghanaians, including members of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"Nana, we are pleading with you. NPP, you have the men, so show us that you have the men. If you don’t change anything, then it means that your "we have the men" mantra is just a slogan. You don’t have any men,” she added.



Watch Vim Lady in the video below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:









IB/BOG