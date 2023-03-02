A father allegedly burns son’s back over refusal to farm

Ghana Police Service logo

Kwame Yeboah, 60, aka Kwaakontor, is accused of burning his 31-year-old son Eric Yaw Frimpong with firewood in Berekum-Amankokwaa, Berekum West District, of the Bono Region.

The farmer is said to have burned his son’s back with firewood.



The victim claimed that his father asked him to go to the farm, but he refused because his father had neglected him and assigned him to only farming on his cashew and cocoa plantation without sending him to school.



He claimed that they forced him to farm without regard for his well-being which led to him being burned by his father for refusing to attend to the farm.

He explained that he has been going through all of this because his mother is no longer alive.



On his part, the father stated that his son refused to learn a skill or trade whenever he suggests to him.