A father, child drowned on their journey from Brazil to the USA - Ghanaian tells the story

DJ Nyaami in a photo collage with Nana Buckman

Source: SVTV Africa

USA-based Ghanaian, Nana Buckman has recounted a sad story of how they journeyed through Central America to the United States.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Buckman revealed that he decided to migrate from Brazil due to the poor economy then. He disclosed that Ghana’s Cedi had more value than the Brazilian currency.



Buckman indicated that on their journey from Ecuador to Columbia, they met a Ghanaian couple who were also making the same journey.



“He was with his heavily pregnant wife and their 5-year-old child. The man advised his wife to go back to Ghana, but she refused. The man took a wrong step and fell.”



The child sitting on his neck fell off into the sea, and he dived in immediately to save the child. They were unable to withstand the rushing water. We do not know how to swim, so how do we help them?” he recounted.



Mr. Buckman added that upon their arrival in Panama, they called the pregnant woman’s family to inform them of the incident.



Speaking on the journey, Nana Buckman disclosed that they passed through jungles, escaped naval police, boat trips on international waters, etc.

They passed through Panama through to Nicaragua. Nana Buckman called the voyage through Nicaragua; the most dangerous trip he had ever made.



“We used a speed boat to Nicaragua. When we got to the shore, the captain fled because he may serve 30 years if arrested. As I stepped out of the boat, I stepped into the muddy ground, and my feet got stuck. I heard a gunshot and hurriedly threw myself into a bush. I will never forget this,” he narrated.



From Nicaragua, they journeyed through Honduras to Guatemala. While in Guatemala, he gave himself up to the immigration service to seek asylum.



According to Buckman, he did that to avoid deportation.



“I bought a bus ticket from Guatemala to Mexico. It took five days to get to Mexico City. When I got to the USA border, I gave myself up to immigration to seek asylum. If you try to cross the border, the authorities will be notified and deported,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Nana Buckman also shared his story in the US detention unit for eight months and how he got his freedom.