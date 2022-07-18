A female MP who was in London for two years was protected by the Majority - Adwoa Safo alleges

Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo

Dome-Kwabenya Member of Pariament, Sarah Adwoa Safo has alleged that an absentee female MP in the 7th Parliament of Ghana was protected by the leadership of the Majority Caucus of Parliament for nearly two years.



According to Adwoa Safo, the said female Member of Parliament (MP) was in London to resolve some family issues she had and was shielded from the threat of being removed by the majority on the grounds of compassion.



“… as the Deputy Majority Leader in the 7th Parliament where, as Leader of the Women’s Caucus, together with the Leadership of the Majority did our very best to protect a colleague female Member of Parliament who had to be away in London for close to two years to take care of family issues.

"We did this on compassionate grounds because it involved Children and didn’t go around making hues and crying about her absence. This is just one example of how we protected one of our own as Leaders in Parliament,” a Facebook post shared on the MP's wall read in part.



She, therefore, bemoaned the failure of the current leadership of the Majority Caucus to protect her, since she is having an issue similar to the unnamed colleague, they shielded in the 7th Parliament.



“This has left me asking myself if this is happening because I am a woman who for just this one time needed some time off to deal with a few personal issues which were too dear to share with the larger public.



"In the face of all these, I have questioned why I have had to be treated differently by not enjoying the famous support of our party leadership both in Parliament and at the party level in my most difficult moments these past few months,” Adwoa Safo said.



The MP, who is also the Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection, has been in the United States of America since December 2021.

According to her, she went there to attend to the medical needs of her son as well as to attend to some pertinent family issues.



