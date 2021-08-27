A former president shouldn't talk without basis - John Boadu jabs Mahama over 'looting' comment

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has described as ‘laughable’ former President John Dramani Mahama’s recent corruption comment.

John Boadu told NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that Mr. Mahama’s claims that the NPP will continue to loot if maintained in office beyond 2024 ‘make no sense' when he did little to fight the canker during his tenure.



“So, is he [John Mahama] telling us that you always have to steal when in power, or he steals or some of his appointees stole and he is thinking everyone else will steal?” he questioned.



According to the former NDC flagbearer, keeping the NPP in office beyond 2024 means allowing them to keep all the booty they have looted from the national coffers.



“The NPP have no intention of fighting corruption and, so, the only way they can be made to account to the people of Ghana is for them to leave office so that the new government will come and audit them and show where they have gone wrong,” Mr. Mahama said during his 'Thank You' tour of the Upper West Region, warning: “Otherwise, all the money they have stolen, they will just walk away with it”.



“If you participate in politics or are a participant in public service, one of the first things you must be willing to do is to be accountable to the people."

“The only way they could be accountable is for them to leave office so that the people of Ghana can ask them questions and audit them to make sure they account for the period they were in office,” Mr Mahama told a crowd during his tour.



But, Mr John Boadu maintained that the former president ‘is not fit to talk about corruption.



" If you believe someone in govenment has done something against the law, you are a former number one gentleman of this land, you don't just talk about it, you take steps to make sure the person is dealt with by the law . . ." he said.



"If he has basis for his comment he would bring it," he said.