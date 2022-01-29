A govt that can’t account for president’s travels can’t be trusted with E-levy – Nketia

General Secretary for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has indicated that the introduction of the E-levy has seen massive resistance and opposition because the government has not been accountable to the people.

He notes that the current government is unable to account to the people of Ghana how resources given to them by the country were used to run the affairs of the country.



To him, this does not give room for the country to agree to give them extra monies.



“You are wasting the money. What we had before the e-levy is being wasted that is why we say we won’t agree to the E-levy.



"If you want to convince us, you should rather have said that the money for the state which is being mismanaged you’ll use some means to retrieve the money for the country and that the excess waste will be cut so that some of the money will be left for development. For that, you won’t talk about it.

"What you are saying is that the chunk of money given to you, we should continue and it will be mismanaged as it has always been while calling on us to accept the E-levy because for that one you’ll be accountable to the good people of Ghana. You think we clean our faces from down to up?”



He indicated that the people of Ghana have noticed the extravagant lifestyle of the President and the wastage in the system even before E-levy and have decided not to risk granting the opportunity to this government to rip the country dry.



“Saying you’ll account for the E-levy is neither here nor there. You are just making people angry. A government that can’t account for the President’s travels is saying they want E-levy. What happened to all the money wasted,” he said in an interview on Accra-based OKAY FM.