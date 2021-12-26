A great icon in the struggle against apartheid – Bawumia mourns Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Desmond Tutu dead

South Africa President mourns Desmond Tutu



Desmond Tutu remembered for role in anti-apartheid fight



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has sent a message of commiserations to the family of late South African human rights fighter, Archbishop Desmond Tutu.



The Vice President in a Facebook post celebrated Desmond Tutu for his role in the fight against apartheid in South Africa.



He espoused that his ability to fuse religious values into the fight is something he will be remembered for.



“We mourn the loss of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a great icon in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, at the ripe age of 90.

“His introduction of religious values into the anti-apartheid movement will forever be cherished.



“My deepest condolences to his family, supporters and loved ones in South Africa and across the globe,” his post reads.



Desmond Tutu who received a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in maintaining peace in the world died on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at age 90.



A statement from the South African president announcing his death said “the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”



He “distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights,” Ramaphosa added.



