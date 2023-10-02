A great victory lies ahead of you – Kwabena Agyepong backs Bawumia’s flagbearer bid?

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has wished Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia well in his bid to lead the party into the 2024 elections.

Agyepong, a contender in the August 26 super delegates conference, which Bawumia won by a big margin over nine others, is on record as saying he was not going to support any of the remaining four aspirants in the race.



A video from the weekend, at a church service to commemorate his mother’s death anniversary is being circulated on social media because of comments believed to be an endorsement of Bawumia’s bid to lead the NPP.



“Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, we thank him for making time to grace our event. We ask for God’s blessings for his vision and good ideas for Ghana to materialize just as the priest stated.



“That ahead of him is a great victory. God bless you Vice President, God bless you,” Agyepong is heard declaring.



Both gentlemen met at the private residence of Kwabena Agyepong in Kumasi after the church service. Also in attendance was the Second Lady Samira Bawumia and other members of the Bawumia campaign team.



Agyepong’s mother, Margaret Agyepong, died on August 27, 2013.





