A healthy population is a catalyst for productivity – MCE

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: GNA

Mr. Alexander Frimpong the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim South, has urged Ghanaians to embrace healthy lifestyles to stay strong for the accelerated development of the country.

He said a healthy population was a catalyst for productivity and stressed the need for every individual to pay attention to their health.

Addressing participants of the maiden edition of the National Fitness Day at Juaso, the MCE said the initiative, which sought to encourage the citizenry to adopt the habit of exercising regularly would promote productivity in the long term.

Hundreds of people both young and old took part in the exercise organized by the Municipal Assembly in collaboration with Ahwenepa FM, a local radio station at Juaso.

They walked through the principal streets of the town before converging at the forecourt of the radio station where a physical instructor took them through some drills.

Mr. Frimpong said it was important as a people to engage in regular exercise to maintain our fitness level to be able to go about our businesses.

He said the Assembly was committed to organizing the monthly event and urged Assembly Members to replicate it in their local areas for the collective good of the Municipality.

The MCE was excited about how the exercise brought together people from diverse backgrounds for a common purpose.

He was hopeful that the initiative would not only improve the health of the people but also foster unity and togetherness in the Municipality.

