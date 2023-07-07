A judge cannot speak the truth? – Asiedu Nketiah defends Dormaahene

Dormaahene Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has defended Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, describing him as truthful person.

The paramount chief has come under severe critique by pro-government voices following his appeal that a criminal case against an NDC Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, be dropped because it was of no use to the nation at this time.



Asked his views about the statement by the Dormaahene, Asiedu Nketiah said he did not see anything wrong with the appeal made to the president and his Attorney-General.



“So, a judge cannot speak the truth? What has he said at all that has prejudiced the case? Contempt of court is making a categorical pronouncement on a pending case. The Dormaahene did not mention any court.



“He said the president who instructs the Attorney-General, is the same person to give contrary orders, his was a call on the president to instruct the A-G to take a particular course of action and there is nothing like contempt of presidency or Attorney-General.



“So, the chief didn’t mention a court, he asked the president and A-G to file nolle prosequi, I don’t understand what the big deal really is. Those attacking him have no response to his appeal hence filibustering,” he added.

General Mosquito as he is affectionately referred to also stated that the embattled MP, James Gyakye Quayson deserves to have the criminal case dropped because the state has in the past dropped cases gainst criminals.



He mentioned the specific cases of Aisha Huang and New Patriotic Party’s Delta Forces who attacked a court and freed their arrested compatriots in 2017.



James Quayson had pleaded not guilty to five charges of deceit of the public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificates, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.



The charges relate to his participation in the 2020 polls at a time he supposedly held dual citizenship.



The Accra High Court ordered a daily trial, which ruling has been challenged by his lawyers in the Court of Appeal.

