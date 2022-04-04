A lot of MPs have been bought by the Executive – Bagbin

Parliament of Ghana

Ghana’s constitution against appointment of MPs by the Executive,

MPs fail to criticise govt because of political patronage – Bagbin



I will ensure that political patronage stops - Speaker



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said that a lot of Members of Parliament(MPs) from ruling political parties have been bought by the Executive.



According to Bagbin, the MPs are bought by the Executive through positions they are offered in various government agencies which makes them ineffective in performing their duty of holding the Executive accountable.



The speaker, who made these remarks at the swearing-in of new executives of the Parliamentary Press Corps on Monday, added that the Constitution of Ghana frowns on the act of MPs being offered positions by the Executive and he will ensure this act seizes.

“Parliament today, the government’s party always have a lot of the members bought by the Executive through patronage. They are made chairs of boards, members of boards, Chief Executives of some institutions and they are Members of Parliament. How can you come and criticize the same thing you are involved in? That is political patronage.”



“… and we are going to look critically into our constitutional provisions to make sure that we don’t allow this to continue. It is not part of the concept that we have in the 1992 Constitution,” the speaker said.



Bagbin further stated that the Constitution states that for MPs to hold positions in government that are profiting, the Speaker of Parliament must give them authorization but this has not been done over the years because of the influences of the president.



“… it is clear in the 1992 constitution that for you to hold an office of profit you need a citification from the speaker. But, who are the speakers when usually the president breathes over their shoulders and when they have a mob of a large number of Majority pushing them behind to do what they think is right to do."



He indicated that he is not under any political pressure and he will ensure that before no legislator gets appointed to any government position without him certifying the person.