5
Menu
News

A lot of NPP members are crying, this 'wickedness' must stop - Kate Gyamfua

Video Archive
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

National Women Organizer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua has made a solemn call on the party to recognize the good works of the members who have contributed immensely to the party's fortunes.

Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Kate Gyamfua bemoaned the treatment meted out to some key people in the party after they have played an instrumental role in the successes of the NPP.

According to her, this "wickedness" must stop and those people should be appreciated as she believed bringing all those people on board as the party gears up for the next elections will help the NPP to break their eight.

"A lot of people are crying because they helped us but we haven't appreciated them", she stated and appealed for the leadership to change their behaviour stressing "we have to change our attitude and the wickedness and stop betraying those who have helped us. Those who have helped NPP with their resources but we haven't recognized them".

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide