A member of a car stealing syndicate remanded into prison custody

The suspect operates with a gang under the guise of buying vehicles

Source: GNA

A member of a car stealing syndicate operating in Kumasi and its environs, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie circuit court.

Gabriel Manu Boampong 48, and his gang, operate under the guise of buying the vehicles from the unsuspecting owners, negotiate the price and after an agreement, issue a cheque to the car owners to go to the bank and cash the money.



They will, however, call their bank not to honour the cheque when it is presented by the car owners.



He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Nana Brew on January 31, this year.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr. Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that the complainants, Kwabena Frimpong and Paul Amoah were residents of Asuoyeboa and Sofoline, all in Kumasi.



He said on October 20, 2021, the suspect together with one Akwasi Acheampong and Kwaku Asante, both at large, approached Frimpong to buy his Toyota Corolla vehicle and agreed on a price of GH¢54,000.00 and promised to pay through the GCB bank.



He said the complainant received a credit alert the next day from the bank and when he went to collect the money, he was told that the suspect had stopped the bank from paying the money to him.

Frimpong, therefore, reported the matter to the Suntreso police.



DSP Dalmeida said on November 10, 2021, the suspect and his accomplices went to Paul Amoah, bargained to buy his Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus at a cost of GH¢110.000.00, and duped him through the same method.



According to the prosecution, the suspect was arrested on similar offenses by the KNUST Police and was sent to the Suntreso Police station where he admitted stealing eight cars with his accomplices through that modus operandi.



The suspect told the Police that he had sold six of the cars to one Osei Tutu, alias Nana Wayo at Ablekuma in Accra and that the remaining two were with his accomplices.



After investigations, the Police charged and brought him before the court.