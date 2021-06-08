A national security strategy is worthless without stakeholder commitment - Security analyst

Adib Saani is a security analyst

A security analyst, Adib Saani, has commended the government for the newly introduced national security document by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, but has asked that it is updated often.



According to a statement, he said it is important that this blueprint has come into force, especially since he has been one of the people who have been championing for it to be introduced.



"I received with elation the launch of the national Security strategy document. This has been a personal crusade I have waged since 2016 and it excites me to know that we finally have one.

"The security strategy will serve as a blueprint to the way the security of the state will be run. Hitherto, our approach to security is adhoc; address insecurities as they occur. But this strategy will help us better plan to deal with existing insecurities and even preempt emerging ones. Most of the security documents in Ghana were scattered in different legislations and not up to date. For example, there is absolutely no way the arms and ammunition act could have preempted 3D printed guns as a threat," he wrote.



Also, Adib Saani has asked that due to the changing dynamics of security and the fast changing phase of life, there is the need for occasional review and updating of this document to serve the present times.



"There is therefore the need to regularly update the document to reflect the dynamics of security in a fast changing world. I advise every 4 years.



"Most importantly, a national security strategy without stakeholder commitment or implementation funding can best be described as futile. Commitment and funding are the lifelines to realizing our security aspirations," he said.



A national security strategy is worthless without stakeholder commitment and an elaborate implementation strategy



This document should be a people centered strategy hinged on human development as against the very much accustomed to state or regime preservation technique. The most sustainable means to security is good governance, access to food, water, quality healthcare, employment, respect for rights and freedoms of the citizens and protection of the environment.



Everybody has a role to play, hence, the need for awareness creation. Ghanaians should be sensitized to understand that they have a role to play in protecting themselves and better securing their communities.



