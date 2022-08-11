1
Menu
News

A non-functional government cannot be destabilized - Asiedu Nketia replies Akufo-Addo

Johnson Asiedu Nketia General Mosquito121212 Asiedu Nketia Asiedu Nketia is General Secretary of NDC

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia (alias General Mosquito), has hit back at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over accusations that the opposition could be seeking to destabilize government with calls for a reshuffle.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy News on August 9, the NDC scribe suggested that the party had no interest in destabilizing the government since it was not functioning in the first place.

He contended that the calls for a reshuffle have to a large extent been championed by members of the New Patriotic Party with the NDC lending its support following the government’s admission of failure.

“There’s no government to be destabilized. The government itself is not functioning so who’s going to destabilize it and take credit for the destabilization? This demand for a reshuffle, it is coming principally from within the New Patriotic Party. They say that this government is a poor representation of what New patriotic Party stands for so the president should reshuffle and put the right people there to implement the type of governance that NPP believes. We have supported that call,” Asiedu Nketia said.

Akufo-Addo rejects calls for reshuffle

President Akufo-Addo while speaking on North Star FM in Tamale on August 8 stated that he is the final authority to determine whether or not a minister should be sacked during a reshuffle.

He stressed, however, that the performance of the current crop of ministers is outstanding and they will continue to help him as he steers the country out of the recent economic downturn.

He said calls for reshuffle were from the opposition NDC who wanted to destabilize his government.

“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” he said.

Watch the latest episode of People & Places

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





DS/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
Related Articles: