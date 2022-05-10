0
A pastor brainwashed my wife, told her I am evil - Ghanaian in Canada

Prince Kojo Tawiah.png Canada-based Ghanaian, Prince Kojo Tawiah

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Canada-based Ghanaian Prince Kojo Tawiah has revealed that a young pastor brainwashed his wife into believing that he is a wizard.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Prince disclosed that his wife did not see him as a human being after she met with the pastor. According to him, she called her mother a witch and sacked her from his home.

“In Ghana today, we have 25-year-old fake pastors convincing our wives that we are evil, especially those of us abroad. They intentionally monitor the wives of ‘borgas.’

The pastor ruined our marriage, called her mother a witch, and sacked her from my own house. The pastor brainwashed her to the point that she did not even see me as a human being. Later, she called me a wizard.”

According to the former Fox FM presenter, they have three children together and performed their responsibilities as a husband and a father.

“I built a home, gave her a car and money with all she’d need. When I got back to Ghana, she told me that she was not the woman I knew years ago.”

He advised men living abroad to be wary of such “demonic pastors” targeting wives of Ghanaian men abroad.

“If you can’t handle a long-distance relationship, call it off. Sneak into Ghana and lodge in a hotel to investigate your wife. The women are not trustworthy anymore.”

Mr. Tawiah mentioned that they are still making arrangements for a divorce.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Source: SVTV Africa
