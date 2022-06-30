0
A patient head-butted me and caused a brain injury - Psychiatric nurse recounts

Phillip Ofori Yentumi Phillip Ofori Yentumi and host of the programme

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian Mr Phillip Ofori Yentumi has shared some experiences as a medical officer with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.

According to him, a patient head-butted him, and he could not remember anything for five minutes. Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Mr Yenkumi indicated that despite his goal to reduce the stigma associated with psych, he acknowledged that the job hazards make psych nursing a special calling.

“Psych is a special calling. I say that because even though it is a medical condition like diabetes, people living with mental illness act unconsciously. The worst experience I had was when a patient head-butted me. I could not remember anything for five minutes,” he recounted.

Moreover, he mentioned psych nurses are trained in measures to take to avoid physical harm. Phillip added that he witnessed worse situations between nurses and patients, including broken ribs.

Mr Yentumi has a doctorate in nursing and has been working for the past eight years. He is a husband and father of two. Besides his career, Phillip has other businesses n Ghana and the US.

In his concluding statements, Phillip advised the youth to take their education seriously and improve on their talents.

