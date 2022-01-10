A prayerful but foolish person will continue to be poor - Apostle Mensah

Apostle Mathew Nana Mensah, General Overseer of the Faith Power Chapel Worldwide

General Overseer of the Faith Power Chapel Worldwide, Apostle Matthew Nana Mensah, has asked Ghanaians to apply wisdom in whatever they do if they want to achieve their visions, dreams, and aspirations for the year.

The man of God said invoking prayers on December 31 and making resolutions are not enough to make a man make progress.



He asserted that one major key Ghanaians can apply in achieving their goals is to forget the things of the old.



He explained that in the previous year, some lost their businesses, capital and went through other difficult moments.



“But this year, be presents new beginnings and as a people, we must move forward and make new beginnings.”



Apostle Nana Mensah said, “every negative challenge that confronted you must be left in the past. You need to pursue a new path and apply wisdom so you can achieve your goals”.

The respected man of God quoting several quotations advised people not to also live in their past glories of the past year.



He said living in the past glories could affect the path of growth and new victories.



“Do not live in the past glories. Chart a new path and achieve new victories. There are new blessings, businesses, and opportunities for the new year. Go after those new victories and do not allow the past victories to sway you from your new glories.”



“Any man who boosts of the past will not be able to achieve any new glory. The second thing is for you to walk in the wisdom of God. To claim the blessings of God purposed for us, we must walk in the wisdom of God and not the wisdom of men not the wisdom of the devil”.