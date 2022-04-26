A short history of Konongo

Photo to illustrate the story

Chapter 5: The blueprint

Synopsis



One thing we have always failed to critically assess about our traditional leaders in Ghana is: “How do they get paid?” Any human energy used must be measured in monetary value and rewarded accordingly. In Ghana, our traditional leaders are given the highest and toughest jobs, but they are never accorded the price tag of their worth.



Notably, the kind of executive services that our chiefs deliver in the Asante Kingdom is comparable to similar positions in other cultures as city mayors or town managers. However, our chefs are not accorded these recognitions and remunerations commensurate with their positions because their comparable others have certain credentials relative to their cultures to assume their statuses. Our chiefs command power by the merit of their traditional audacity.



Chiefs are selected from ruling clans regardless of whether or not they possessed governing skills for human development. They are simply selected, enstooled, and expected to perform miracles once they assume the role of a Chief. Furthermore, these Chiefs assume power without an explicit description of their remuneration.



It is presumed that they can turn the fortunes of their communities into rich milieux to satisfy everyone. Since no pay structure is designed, Chiefs are expected to convert everything under their jurisdictions into monetary value for their own welfare and pensions.



Chiefs have unalienable rights to sell lands and do whatever they possibly can to generate income to support themselves and their dependents. The immediate past Konongohene, Nana Batafo Akyampong Nti, was rumored to have sold more Konongo lands and other assets than all the ten chiefs before him put together [Maagyan, Oteng-Sarfo, Brisaa, Kwabena Abedimsah, Koor Sekyere, Yaw Kwaayie, Isaac, Okyei, Kwadwo Boampong, and Attorbra Amakye].



Perhaps, he had no sources of his own personal income to survive, which signifies the need to allocate an explicit income structure for traditional leaders. Undoubtedly, Ghana’s failure to get the necessary mechanisms in place to support traditional governance has been a major contributor to its failure to achieve structural and economic development from the ground base.



As President/CEO of The African Diaspora Cultural Center (The ADCC) in Atlanta-Georgia, USA, this author has conducted extensive studies into 21st Century alternative governance in Africa. Also, consultations with academicians and traditional rulers of great kingdoms in Africa and across the globe proceeded.



Observations based on categorical imperatives posit that Ghana, and for that matter, Africa as a who4le, is failing to progress in all spheres of human development in comparison with other global cultures. This is because of a faulty selection of capable leaders at the basic level of human development. Ghana’s chieftaincy and the traditional governing system have not changed since the beginning of tribal scuffles that broke out in AD1200.



The outcome of these tribal scuffles eventually designed and shaped our traditional systems into conurbation communities fending for their own agricultural sustainability. Please visit ADREC | African Diaspora Culture Center | Atlanta, Georgia to read more about this author.



The formation of the chieftaincy governing rule of the Asante Kingdom, under which Konongo falls, designated authority to the clans that showed the toughest muscles to withstand external aggression in their villages. That era showed the principles of the “survival of the fittest.” The toughest individuals formed the oligarchical governing circles to rule.



Weaker kingdoms shrunk became extinct, and/or joined the stronger groups. In that scenario, the rule of the thumb was that tougher shoulders ruled. That era has long passed. In the 21st Century, Ghana presents a completely new era of traditional administration that must match times and concepts. The new Konongohene must be an individual with a thorough understanding of managing people in all human endeavors. He must have a ruling strategy, a blueprint!



A Blueprint is a plan of action. It is a step-by-step design upon which the progress of a plan will undertake. Konongo will raise standards of traditional leadership above its literal comprehension. The 21st Century exerts sophistication on leadership to match technology and security against the exponential growth of the global population.



Konongo exhibits several qualities. It is a centrally positioned city in the state of Ghana. It is also the second-largest city in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Most importantly, it is the capital of the Asante Akyem district. Konongo is a mineral-rich city, endowed with rich Asante culture, tradition, and human resources of various professions, e.g. medical doctors, teachers, lawyers, international businessmen and women trading in minerals and precious metals, musicians, international footballers, and so forth.



Konongo’s population has grown with corresponding incremental growth to its geographical size. However, a plethora of poverty is visibly disturbing, housing is in short supply, and environmental degradation is visible. Garbage heaps and a plethora of defaecation are extremely encroaching.



Traffic congestion, stray animal slowdowns, poor water, and food sanitation, noise pollution (cars beeping), and poor street lighting compound the city’s misery today. Managing Konongo City will require a thorough understanding of human development from any traditional leader. It goes beyond simple comprehension of its old literal understanding.



Times have changed and the 21st Century imposes corrective measures to take Konongo through the vigours of technological sophistication. Konongo City must have a strategic development plan.



Konongo city in the 21st century



Comprehensive strategic pathway



Forefathers have bequeathed several formidable assets to the City of Konongo. There are two main assets—human assets and capital assets—of which, when properly managed together, Konongo can lead in so many areas of human endeavors. The key to this is leadership that can propel the entire Asante Akyem district into an advanced mega-community.



A centralized Konongo will have to develop in tandem with the entire Asante Akyem district. There are so many areas of mutual benefit for Konongo and neighboring towns to work amicably together and in unity. Konongo will consider five (5) areas of top priority to pair human resources with capital assets:



(1) Social Services (2) Environmental Health (3) Technology (4) Finance and (5) Education



A. Social Services



Social Services cover areas such as security, sports, music, entertainment, arts and culture, food processing, water purification, and social rejuvenation. This will empower Youth programs in the 21st Century and their corresponding impact on the livelihood of Konongo and the entire Asante Akyem district.



(2) Environmental Health



Components of environmental health include housing sanitation, water sanitation, food hygiene and safety, health education, school health, air pollution control, care of the dead, sanitation of markets and business premises, prevention and control of communicable diseases, and control of noise pollution. The values of the environment and our physical well-being are inseparable. Healthy citizens of any community reflect the economic health of that community.

(3) Technology



More often, we hear the word: “Technology.” What is it? “Technology is the application of scientific knowledge for practical purposes.” Combining our domestic decisions with our neighboring households creates our sophistication. Konongo City will constantly seek smart scientific reasoning from citizens. For example, Konongo has expert knowledge in searching medicinal herbs, surveying, exploring minerals, material communication with the earth satellite (Internet Technology), and so forth.



These intelligent assets are endowed in specific families. Sustainability of contemporary human existence uses technology to connect environmental health. Konongo will pursue the original Nana Maagyan’s light industrial economy along with technological initiatives, such as palm oil processing, gold processing machinery, quarry, and precious stone cutting machinery, design, and manufacturing.



(4) Finance



Konongo will leverage and monetize both extracted and inground mineral assets for dollar values to fund her projects. The City will capitalize on the vast gold deposit to build Bullion Banks. Bullion Banks use both commercial banking methods (like the community banks and credit unions) and stock market strategies to pursue advanced banking systems. Konongo will bounce back to the glorious past where trades in gold will be legalized on the streets again to empower the Youth.



Konongo will offer soft loans to citizens and residents to undertake small to medium-size enterprises. Konongo will establish consortia of highly trained financial executives with vast experience such as former finance ministers, bankers, and venture capitalists to train the Youth for sophisticated businesses incomparable with any known investments in Ghana.



(5) Education



Konongo lags behind many cities and towns in Ghana regarding educated citizens. Konongo needs, as a matter of urgency, resident doctors, nurses, technicians, and so forth, to feed the ultramodern hospital recently built in Konongo. Konongohene will sponsor ten students every year for training as doctors from renowned higher institutions.



Konongo will build one Senior High School, one University College, and one higher institution of learning to train nurses, technical personnel, and instructors to feed into our local institutions. Our urgent educational requirements will focus on science, technology, financial economics, environmental health, and restorative cultural sciences.



Implementation of strategic areas:



There are three (3) stages in every strategic planning—short-term, medium-term, and long-term—for smoother and effective execution of the plan.



A. short-term planning (first 3-years)



1). Kwasafodwuma



Youth Engagement. Youth Leadership. Youth Empowerment



Konongohene will engage the Youth in community project development and training in local government and decision-making. Youth engagement will cover:



(a). Environmental cleaning—locate sites for the garbage heap



(b). Streets reconstruction, alignment, and afforestation



(c). Mounting garbage cans on trees to collect rubbish for recycling



(d). Zoning and instituting Youth Leadership



(e). Creating environmental health regiment



(f). Summoning and charging culprits of environmental degradation and defaecation



(g). Building local primary and middle school blocks



(h). Digging boreholes for clean drinking water



(i). Building local Sports Stadium



(j). Building Cultural Center



(k). Building Konongohene Palace

[Konongohene shall initially provide a stipend for the Youth engaged in the exercises, which will progress into full payment of work in the long-term planning]



(2). Konongo Conservative Committee



The Konongo Conservative Committee (herein referred to as the “Committee”) will be the most ambitious body of Konongo’s governing strategy. The Committee will be composed of personnel for the first line of defense for the City. The City will have a highly trained security team of young men and women who will be combat-ready at all times to defend the City.



The team will support the state police presence and hand perpetrators to the police to arraign them before our local magistrate’s court. Konongohene shall supply:



(1). Vehicles to the Committee for patrolling the whole City,



(2). Security equipment,



(3). Clothing, and



(4). Stipend to motivate effective delivery of service. The Konongo Conservative Committee will have 50 highly trained executive leaders to manage the City. This committee will eventually become Konongo City Council.



B. medium-term planning (10 to 15 years)



In ten (10) to fifteen (15) years from now, Konongo must have completed:



(1). Ultramodern Cultural Center with the potential of earning a minimum of US$2-Million annually. The Cultural Center will employ a minimum of 200 Konongo Youth engaged in music, dancing, restaurants, hospitality, security, and customer service. Also, the Cultural Center will train managers who will manage the entire facility, tours, bankers, cultural presentations to visitors, curators of cultural libraries, and so forth.



(2). A well-established Konongo Bullion Bank, Credit Union, and Community Bank owned by Konongo Youth and holding assets beyond US$1-Billion.



(3). Konongo Gold Mines and Konongo Quarry are owned and operated by Konongo Youth with industry projections in the vicinity of US$5-Trillion.



(4). Roads: over 20 tarred streets with bright street lamps are targeted for Konongo



(5). The Konongo POD—a major road network—linking Konongo to all Asante Akyem towns will explode into a mega-district investment hub, and attract investors into the area.



(6). An Ultramodern Konongohene Palace. Konongohene’s palace will have state-of-the-art conference rooms for debates and settling cases; offices for staffers, subchiefs, and research library, and a VIP Royal reception hall.



(7). An Ultramodern Konongo Police Station. Konongohene shall match every cedi spent by Ghana Government on building a police station at Konongo. Konongohene will help:



(a). Build a modern police station with a decent 72-hour detention facility while waiting for trial,



(b). Restrooms,



(c). Provide sophisticated protective gears, vehicles, and handheld gadgets to outsmart modern hardcore criminals.



(8). Konongo High School. Our high school will begin training our children to fully meet the challenges of the technologically advancing global economies. It will be compulsory for every Konongo Youth between 12-years and 18-years of age to be in high school. Employment will also be compulsory for adults between 18 and 64-year-bracket to fund Youth high school education.



Households will have tax-holdings and fees to their incomes and top-up of Konongohene’s subsidy and rebates to fund school fees. Therefore, it is fair to send children to school to benefit from parental tax holdings. With the exception of clothing, books, computers, transport, and school feeding will be free for primary through the middle to high schools.



(9). Konongo University College. The high school graduates will feed this college. The Konongo High School students will be trained based on their abilities in mathematics, science, technology, economics, environmental and cultural sciences.



(10). Konongo Scientific Research Institute. The products of the University College, which are promising and capable, will proceed to this higher institution with specific specialization in sciences, technology, pharmaco-medical, environmental, and socio-economic impact on cultural sciences.



(11). Konongo Shopping Mall. The Konongo University College will train hospitality managers for the Konongo shopping mall, proposed 5-star hotels and the Cultural Center.



(12). Over 500-units of Affordable Housing. The Konongo University College will supply highly trained construction managers in real estate, civil engineers, metallurgical and/or mining engineers for structural designs and building properties.

(13). Ten (10) Trained Resident Medical Doctors of different specializations from Konongo to manage our hospital. The Konongo University College will train our required nurses and technicians.



(14). Five (5) Operating Processing Plants. Gold, Orange Juice, Quarry Stone Cutting, Palm Oil, and Cocoa Processing plants. The technical training center at the Konongo University College will give hands-on practical top-notch training of global standards to our Youth in Konongo to own and manage the processing plants. Projected income from these processing plants’ sales in global markets today is US$100-Billion



(15). A 50,000-seater Ultramodern Sports Stadium. Konongohene shall pull funds from the asset-backed Bullion Banks to build the Konongo Sports Stadium. It is projected that the stadium will fetch Konongo half a million US dollars annually by hosting international sports in soccer, NBA basketball, American football, and kayak.



[NOTE: the medium-term projections build on the short-term achievements. These step-by-step planning makes the entire projections achievable. We will not need to borrow money from anybody. Konongo citizens will develop Konongo]



C. long-term planning (20 to 30-years from now)



One most important achievement for any leader is to smile with citizens of immense wealth. A powerful chief/leader is one surrounded by rich and powerful subjects. Therefore:



(1). Konongo plans to incubate very rich citizens: such as the following: (a). a minimum of 5 multi-billionaires in today’s US dollar value. Billionaires with global impact in mining, technology, communications, and selected product manufacturing. (b). at least 10 multi-millionaires and (c). thousands of US dollars can easily be made from Konongo streets.



(2). Five 5-star hotels of 20-levels each around the City, 2-miles apart from each other. This will attract visitors and tourists to the city.



(3). Konongo University will be rated as one of the best in the world to attract students from across the globe to provide income for the city.



(4). Konongo Hospital will be converted into city-own property to attract patients across the globe with projections of earning a minimum of US$20-Million annually for healthcare services. Additionally, Konongo Hospital will be producing highly researched medication for patients at a cost. The Hospital will be providing free healthcare services for Konongo citizens and residents with addresses in Konongo.



(5). Extension of the Konongo POD road network to join Kumasi with a railroad network overlooking Feyiase Trail and Lake Bosomtwi to relieve travelers from stress. Also, it will attract tourists, and increase sightseeing, amusement sites, commerce, and affordable accommodation in the twin Konongo-Kumasi cities.



(6). Konongo International Airport. Projected direct flights to Europe, the Americas, and Australasia including India and China. Konongo citizens’ presence around the globe, outnumber any other known Ghanaian communities in any given diaspora city. Therefore, providing direct transportation from any corner on this planet to Konongo is fair.



Sources of funding for Konongo projects



From a lay-person’s perspective, the projects planned for Konongo’s rejuvenation look very ambitious. However, realistic sources of funding can easily execute the projects without uphill challenges. Konongo will receive funding for the projects from three (3) sources—its citizens at home and abroad, foreign direct investors, and mineral assets—and in their combinations to facilitate quicker execution.



Sovereign income (si)



Income generated from citizens is an endowment specifically allocated for selected projects: (1) Konongohene’s palace, (2) water bodies’ purification and supply to households, (3) stadium, and (4) cultural center. These projects belong to the city, hence, the citizens are directly responsible for funding their development.



Konongohene shall design strategies to collect money from citizens and residents to fund these projects. The following are some of the channels Konongohene may consider in collecting money from the citizens at home and residents, as well as citizens abroad:



(A). The Address System (TAS):



Konongohene shall develop a Zoning System to redesign the current address system. The old Konongo zoning system is outmoded and Konongohene shall create new ones. Freetown, Zongo, and Ward-Six were poorly structured and need a rezoning.



Affordable townhouses, estates, single-family homes, and apartment complexes will be designed and developed for Konongo citizens and residents, which they will either own or rent, depending on their circumstances. All the zones shall have churches and mosques for worshipping God/Allah. They will also have shopping malls.



The old zoning system segregated our brethren, and Konongo will be the first city in the world to remove Zongos from our communities, unite our people, improve relationships, encourage intermarriages, and increase professional training for the 21st Century. Konongohene shall therefore charge every household to pay a token fee for improvements in the city’s amenities and repairs. These fees will embody monthly mortgages or rent payments with annual increments.



(B). Land Pool:



Konongohene shall collect one (1) pesewa on every sachet of water sold in Konongo; two (2) pesewas on every cedi made in Konongo from traders; five (5) pesewas on each passenger from drivers/owners in passenger vehicles entering and leaving Konongo; ten (10) pesewas on every cedi made in Konongo by all the stores/shops; fifteen (15) pesewas from every gallon of fuel sold in Konongo; and twenty-five (25) pesewas on every gallon of composite fuel deposited in Konongo per day.



All bars and clubs will pay twenty-five (25) pesewas per head on clients engaged at any given time in Konongo. All existing compound houses shall pay twenty (20) pesewas a day on their property. School children should contribute their share with crafts, sports competitions, and concerts to earn money to build Konongohene’s palace, cultural center, and primary schools, and buy machinery to purify our water bodies for good drinking water and environmental health.



It is anticipated that Konongohene can account for GHC1-Million in his first year’s local fundraiser campaign contributions from citizens and residents.



(C). Borger Business Capitation (BBC):

The Borger Business Capitation (The BBC) considers the role Konongo citizens residing overseas can play to improve livelihood in Konongo. Konongohene shall forge collaborative sessions with Konongo citizens residing overseas. A 20-year tax-free concession shall be given to Konongo citizens-owned businesses in Konongo.



In addition, there shall be best performing awards for Konongo citizens living abroad who own businesses in Konongo. Konongohene shall conduct annual tours overseas for two main missions. First, to complete business incorporation certificate forms with interested parties in preparation to set up their business home. Konongohene will handle the frustrating part of setting up businesses in Ghana on their behalf.



Second, to discuss the role Konongo citizens living abroad can play in the development of the city. A proposed standing amount of US$1,000.00 per head per year is to be contributed by every Konongo citizen living abroad towards building Konongo. A projected US$5-Million annually is anticipated from Konongo citizens living abroad.



[NOTE: Altogether, Konongo citizens home and abroad, and residents are projected to contribute about GHC30-Million per annum to build completely the Konongohene palace and partial completion of the cultural center with the first year of income of the fundraiser. The second-year exercise will complete the cultural center and buy pure drinking water processing machinery to earn income for the city, thereby relieving financial stress from citizens.]



Income from foreign direct investments (FDI)



Foreign investors shall be given environmental-friendly concessions to invest strictly in hotels of Konongohene’s quality standards. The FDIs will also be encouraged to invest in first-class restaurants, amusement centers, manufacturing, and petrochemical processing. Preferences will be given to groups of Konongo business people interested in building 5-star hotels in the redesigned and rezoned Konongo townships of Freetown, Zongo, and Ward-Six.



We anticipate heavy traffic flow into Konongo. Therefore, Konongohene shall assign the contractual agreement to experienced foreign road contractors for the Konongo POD, an ultramodern design of the rural, town, and city road network, to facelift Konongo.



Income from mineral assets (MA)



Konongo’s minerals and/or natural endowment are projected to be several billions of US dollars in today’s value, when sold off. However, we can leverage and monetize our inground and extracted mineral assets without selling them off. Honestly, no one sells off mineral assets except Africans.



The British Queen Mother Elizabeth recently outdoored her riches and displayed several gold bars filling the entire hall of Victorian arches. These are mostly taken by force from poor countries like Ghana and obviously, showcasing Konongo Gold. She proudly boasted of BP1-Trillion Sterling.



She has been monetizing our inground assets, yet to be mined, for trillions of pound sterling while holding the extracted ones from us for her generations to come. What is left in the ground is extremely bigger than what is extracted and in her possession. Konongohene shall monetize his inground assets and pull out trillions of USA dollars for heavy investments.



How possibly, can these promises be put into simple words to genuinely benefit Konongo? We can begin with bullion banks. Very uncommon in our comprehension of contemporary business, right? What is a bullion bank?



Konongo Bullion Bank (KOBUBA):



A Bullion Bank is a stockholding bank exchanging minerals, specifically, gold and diamond. Adam Smith’s Theory of Money in the 1770s posited that gold is the most highly rated precious metal reliably used as medium of financial transactions and exchange. Gold has remained the most reliable metal through the vagaries of financial depressions over the centuries.



Konongohene Nana Maagyan initiated bullion banking in 1858. He stockpiled gold nuggets and backed it up on palm oil projects. In modern financial economics, businesses plan of transacting payments through an electronic currency called cryptocurrency. Most cryptocurrency bitcoins fail to celebrate their first anniversary. A case in point is the giant automobile manufacturer Tesla’s bitcoin which disappointed her staunch investors.



Tesla’s bitcoin disappeared from the surface of the contemporary financial economy and failed to celebrate her first anniversary in business. Any cryptocurrency bitcoin that is not backed by a reliable asset will not survive today’s ever-changing technological economy. Konongo prides itself on high-grade gold deposits rated among the best across the globe. We shall use our gold to back our cryptocurrency to leverage a trillion-dollar investment and walk away unscathed.



Summary



In summary, Konongo can easily develop singlehandedly, without any outside help. Our citizens are our most precious assets. Fortunately, our soccer players, musicians, business people, teachers, and so forth, have gained international recognition and respectability. We only need good management and quality leadership to hit big.



Konongo will abandon every ambition for Omanhene status. We will concentrate on developing our human resources and investing into meaningful human necessities. Konongo shall begin with fundraiser sessions. Then follow up with the creation of executive teams of professionals to develop protocols for sector area regimes. Konongo will first seek financial freedom and economic power and everything else shall follow.



With careful step-by-step strategic planning with consistent follow-up discipline, Konongo will develop again. Managing sovereign and/or traditional assets with highly trained citizens in a communal jurisdiction in a concerted effort is a strategy, and not rocket science.



With these powerful human and material assets already in place, it is our collective resolute and absolute hope that Konongo will develop and return to her glorious days.



Overview



Konongo's history is very interesting. The latest reports unearthed state that Konongo already existed to observe the first USA independence day celebration in 1776. Konongo City also witnessed the travel of slaves to the new world (circa 1595).



Additionally, Konongo had fought wars seven times against the Asanteman military regiments and defeated them in the 1600s. There are three elderly Konongo citizens with their ages ranging between 90 years and 108 years, who have agreed to grant interviews and share their opinions about Konongo. This author will travel to Ghana very soon to complete the book on Konongo.