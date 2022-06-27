A sneak peek into Akufo-Addo's alleged latest rented luxurious private jet

Some pictures released by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ablakwa takes on Akufo-Addo over private jet travels

Presidency debunks MPs allegations



Ablakwa accuses president of raping public purse



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has released series of pictures showing what appears to be the interior of one of the private jets he alleges was used by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his latest trip to Belgium and Rwanda.



Okudzeto, while alleging that the president had returned to his luxurious spending on private jets, said that Akufo-Addo had abandoned his favourite LX-DIO which was operated by Global Jet Luxembourg and opted for German-based private jet operator – K5-Aviation’s Airbus ACJ319.



In a Facebook post, the MP said that Akufo-Addo had hired the Airbus ACJ319, which according to him, is the top-of-the-range and most expensive aircraft in the K5-Aviation’s luxury fleet.

To add to this, Okudzeto Ablakwa described the component of the said luxury jet.



According to him, the aircraft has a master bedroom with double bed and connecting bathroom with shower; 2 additional bedrooms; 3 washrooms; master bathroom with walk-in shower; Air Humidification system; Airshow and 5 external cameras; Gogo 2Ku high speed Wi-Fi, up to 70 Mbit/sec for streaming and video calls (charged extra); Video on demand and DVD including a 55” screen; music streaming; PlayStation; external cameras with tailfin view; airshow and a satellite phone.



The 19-VVIP-passenger D-Alex is celebrated for its 5,600 nm = 10,400 km range; equipped with 5 auxiliary center tanks for intercontinental range and non-stop flights up to 12 hours; Maximum take-off weight 76,500 kg and an impressive Maximum altitude of 41,000 ft = 12,400m.



Following this, he attached some pictures of the said aircraft.



Meanwhile, a statement from the office of the president says these claims by the MP are inaccurate.

The statement signed by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, and dated 24th June indicated that, the president did not travel to Begium aboard a chartered Airbus ACJ319 as is being claimed.



According to the statement, the president boarded a flight using the Air France Commercial Flight (AF0584).



“It is public knowledge that President Akufo-Addo DID NOT travel to Belgium aboard a chartered Airbus ACJ319, as is being claimed by the North Tongu MP.



“The President travelled to Belgium onboard an Air France Commercial Flight (AF0584), which departed Accra on Sunday at 7:20pm, made a stop-over in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, and then continued to Paris. In fact, all of President Akufo-Addo's 12-member delegation travelled commercial,” the statement added.



Below are the pictures as posted by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa:































WA/DA