'A staunch advocate of global development and a beacon of peace' - Bawumia eulogizes Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has described Queen Elizabeth II as “a staunch advocate of global development and a beacon of peace” during her seventy-year reign as monarch of the United Kingdom (UK).

Bawumia in a Facebook post on September 8 extended his condolences together with that of his wife, Samira Bawumia and his family to the UK’s new monarch King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom, and the entire Commonwealth.



He wrote: “With great sadness, I have learnt of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The affectionate Queen of the United Kingdom, and Head of the Commonwealth of which Ghana is a member. In her seven-decade-long reign, she was a staunch advocate of global development and a beacon of peace.



“I extend on behalf of my wife and family, condolences to King Charles III, The Queen Consort, the Royal Family, the United Kingdom, and the entire Commonwealth. Fare thee well HRM Elizabeth II,”.



Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday September 8 at the age of 96. The Royal Family in a Twitter post said the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral in the afternoon.



She was UK’s longest serving monarch having reigned for 70 years. Following her demise, her eldest son King Charles III is now UK’s new monarch.

Tributes have also been pouring in from world leaders. President Akufo-Addo described her as “the rock that kept the organization [Commonwealth of Nations] sturdy and true to its positive beliefs”.



President Akufo-Addo also directed that the country’s flag be flown at half-mast beginning today Friday, September 9, 2022 for 7 days.



DS/SARA