A total of 119 persons receive COVID-19 booster in Western Region

Ghana Health Service adopted the booster shots policy to stem spread of COVID- 19

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has administered COVID-19 booster shots to one hundred and nineteen persons in the Western Region.

They include healthcare workers, persons with underlying health conditions, frontline security personnel, persons 60 years and above who have been fully inoculated in the last three to six months.



The GHS adopted the booster shots policy to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



Madam Esther Samira Awudu-Issaka, Regional Public Relations Officer of the GHS who made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said a total of 532,001 people, representing 36.2 percent of the population had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.



Of the figure, she said 292,396 representing 19.9 percent had been fully vaccinated against the disease.

She mentioned that the Region had 80 COVID-19 active cases from four Districts, made up of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Ahanta West, Amenfi Central, and Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipalities.



Madam Awudu-Issaka added that 79 of the cases were mild with one being moderate.



As of Tuesday, January 11, the active cases in the Region stood at 330 from the previous 440, indicating a significant reduction in the number of active cases in the Region.



She said vaccination for pregnant women had also started in earnest and was being patronised steadily.