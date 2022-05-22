A total of 26 aspirants via for various positions in WNR NPP elections

File photo

Source: GNA

The Vetting Committee for Western North Regional elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared some 26 candidates to contest in the elections for Regional Executives Positions.

The 26 have only 10 Regional Executives Positions to fill.



Five women, Mrs. Golly Antwi Boasiako, Janet Danso, Juliana Aidoo, Ruth Akosua Mintah, and Nana Yaa Appiah, are contesting for the Regional Women Organizer position.



The incumbent Regional Chairman, Mr. William Benjamin Assuah, is being contested by a former District Chief Executive for Juaboso and Mr. Benjamin Armah.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the vetting, Mr. Francis Kwaw Cudjoe, a member of the committee asked aspirants to run a clean campaign since according to him that was an internal contest.



He also advised party supporters to follow the rules governing the conduct of the elections to ensure unity in the party after the regional contest.



The elections would be held on 27th May at the Pastoral Center in Waiwso.