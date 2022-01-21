'A truly sad day for Ghana!' - Mahama reacts to Apiate explosion incident

The explosion resulted in deaths and destruction of properties

Explosion claims 17 lives in Apiate

The incident involved a mining company truck and a motorcycle



Akufo-Addo, Mahama send condolences to victims



Former President John Dramani Mahama, on Thursday, January 21, 2022, sent condolences to victims of the explosion that rocked the town of Apiate in the Western Region.



The message posted on his Facebook page titled: 'A truly sad day for Ghana!' contained words of condolence to families of victims and prayers for the speedy recovery of others impacted by the incident.



"Let’s pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, as we also urge the security and emergency services to continue to work assiduously to alleviate the damage and suffering in the affected communities.



"To the chiefs and people in the affected areas, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the country stand with you, in this time of grief," it concluded.

Brief about the Apiate explosion



Government through the Ministry of Information confirmed via a statement that the casualty figure as of January 20, 2022, stood at 76.



Out of that figure, 17 people have died while 59 injured persons have so far been rescued.



"Out of the fifty-nine (59) injured persons, forty-two (42) are receiving treatment and some in critical condition," the statement noted.



According to the Ghana Police Service' situational report, the accident happened around 1:25 pm and involved a DAF vehicle, WR 2252-18, that was transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.



The impact of the motorcycle ramming into the truck caused a fire that ignited explosives on the DAF van causing it to burst into flames.

“D/Cpl Isaac Kamanim of Firearms Unit/Tarkwa was escorting explosives from MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, in a DAF van with registration no. WR 2252-18 driven by Alfred Pappoe to Chirano Gold Mines in the WNR.”



“At a section of the road between Bogoso and Bawdie, a motorcycle rider from the opposite direction ran under the van carrying the explosives. The driver sustained deep cut on the head and was rushed to Government Hospital, Tarkwa. The Police escort escaped unhurt,” the Police report indicated.



A multi-institutional response team involving the Police, Fire Service, Ambulance Service, NADMO, Ghana Health Service and the military are currently on the ground providing assistance on orders of the President.



Mahama's full message



