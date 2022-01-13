A 'village MP' like me is not fit to contest NPP flagbearership – Oppong-Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Member of Parliament(MP) for Ofoase Ayerebi and Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has disclosed that he does not have plans to contest for the party’s flagbearership anytime soon.

He believes that there are big people in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who will contest for the flagbearership of the political party.



He, rather, will want to continue to be a Minister to assist whoever wins the contest and subsequently become the President of Ghana.



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah was speaking on Accra-based Citi TV when he made this known.

“Ofoase Ayerebi MP, village MP please I beg you there are big people in this system and I am not part of them. Let me sit and chop my small Minister like that. I beg you don’t lead me into harms way,” he said in an interview on Citi TV.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to select a leader for the political party in the 2024 election since Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not be contesting.



Several names have come up including the name of the Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia who analyst say will help the party break the eight as it intends to do in the 2024 election.