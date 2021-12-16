A vote for Mahama is a vote for Kufuor - Stephen Ashitey Adjei warns

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Source: Ken Amoah, Contributor

An Executive Member of Tema East Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has reiterated his warning that former President John Mahama is under the influence of former President Kufuor.

In his latest statement appraising happenings in the NDC, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, warned that if the NDC elects Mahama as Flagbearer, the party would be frontloading Kufuor as Mahama is only a poster boy for Kufuor.



“To make Mahama the flagbearer of the NDC would not be different from making the NPP’s Kufuor the flagbearer of the NDC because Mahama is only a poster boy for Kufuor,” Moshake wrote.



And according to him, “making Kufuor our flagbearer for 2024 only means that we have put our fate in the hands of our opponents again and will very likely not win the presidential election because there is no way Kufuor will act in the interest of the NDC against his own party, the NPP.”



Explaining the connection he makes between Kufuor and John Mahama, Moshake reiterates a family connection between Mahama’s stepmother and Mr. Kufuor.



He points out that it was because of that family connection that when Mahama was in power, he was closer to Kufuor than Rawlings. “And Kufuor used the opportunity to pollute Mahama’s mind against Rawlings, the thing that led to the disintegration of the NDC.”

Moshake’s latest epistle appears to have been influenced by a tweet that former President Mahama made to congratulate Mr. Kufuor on his birthday on December 8. According to Moshake, Mahama’s tweet is “an interesting departure from the norm in which Mahama always makes sure to visit Kufuor in person to celebrate his birthdays with him.



“But I am not fooled, Mr. Mahama this time round chose to wave from Twitter because of the exposal that I have made about the ties that bind him to Kufuor, his political godfather who helped him to destroy the party’s relationship with its Founder and send the NDC into opposition.”



Moshake recounts that Rawlings’ estrangement from the NDC had all begun when he visited Mahama’s house and was made to wait the whole day as Mahama hosted Kufuor.



“It was Kufuor who advised Mahama to make Dr. Tony Aidoo an Ambassador so that he will be out of the country and stop criticizing Kufuor. It was the same Kufuor who advised Mahama to set aside NDC gems like Bagbin, Cletus Avoka and E.T Mensah as so-called three wise men and rather made outsiders like the NPP’s Alhassan Azong as Minister in the NDC government.”



Moshake names other outsiders as Dr. Raymond Atuguba, of CPP, whom Mahama appointed as Executive Secretary at the Presidency, Nayong Billy Joe, of the PNC as Fisheries Minister and other outsiders to the neglect of NDC men and women. Branch, constituency, regional and national executives did not benefit under Mahama as president because of Kufuor’s influence.

Why should Mr. Bryan Acheampong, and other NPP gurus be given juicy contracts? Infact, the NDC as a party has a problem and the problem is that, NDC does not know its problem, which is Kufuor’s influence over Mahama.



“Kufuor also misadvised Mahama to insult teacher and nursing trainees by telling them that he had become a dead goat,” Moshake wrote.



He lamented that vibrant media houses affiliated with the NDC began to die under Mahama who ignored them and rather gave adverts to the NDC’s arch-rival tabloids and electronic media.



“We would be shooting ourselves in the foot if we vote for this same Mahama man to lead us again into the 2024 elections. I plead with my NDC to bring a new face to the NDC and we will return to winning ways again.”



I salute the late Victor Serlomey, Dan Abodakpi, Kwame Peprah, Tsatsu Tsikata, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and all those who were maltreated under the Kufuor government including ex-GPHA workers for political reasons.