ABD Traore reaches out to underprivileged on the streets of Accra

Adb Traore Donation 1 ABD Traore and his staff handing out food packages to the beneficiary

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: newsghana.com.gh

ABD Traore, CEO of WatsUp TV through his personal initiative and foundation, ABD Traore Foundation has embarked on a donation exercise to support people on the street in Accra.

The exercise which took place on 26th April saw staff and associates joining the media entrepreneur to feed homeless individuals who were found on the streets.

The donations included food items and beverages which is also to support the individuals who joined him to break the Ramadan fast.

Speaking about this project, ABD Traore noted that, he has always wanted to support people on the street and this activity has made him fulfilled as he has been able to help others enjoy good meals whiles on the street.

