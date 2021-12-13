ABL launches ‘Stay Focused’ to curb drunk driving during Xmas

Solomon Ayiah at the launch

Accra Brewery PLC (ABL), a subsidiary of ABInBev and leading manufacturer and distributor of beer and non-alcoholic malt beverages in Ghana has launched a road safety campaign dubbed to highlight the effects of drunk driving ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Launching the campaign, Mr. Solomon Ayiah, Country Lead, Legal and Corporate Affairs ABL said the initiative, which is in line with ABL’S Global Smart Drinking goals is aimed at reducing the harmful use of alcohol amongst motorists in the country since drunk driving is identified amongst the leading causes of road accident across the world.



Mr. Ayiah said, “Road accidents continue to dominate the news headlines in Ghana and have been a major cause of needless deaths in the country, especially during festivity periods, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to at least, reduce the number of casualties if not a total eradication of this national canker from our society”.



Recent statistics released by leading organizations such as the Road Safety Authority and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service all point to an alarming increase in road-related accidents in the country. While data from the National Road Safety Authority shows that motorcycle crashes constitute about 40 percent of the total road accidents recorded from January to October this year, the MTTD’s provisional statistics reveal that the number of road traffic-related commuter fatalities increased from 1,827 between January and September 2020 to 2,126 in the first nine months of this year.

Subsequent to the launch, ABL will in the coming days deploy a range of campaign strategies, including radio advertisement, audio-visual sensitization materials, drivers’ fora and in-bus activations targeted at its key publics to drum home its Stay Focused Campaign messages.



