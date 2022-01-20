ACP Agordzo to appeal against high court dismissal of his interdiction

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo

The lawyers of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo have served notice to appeal against the High Court’s dismissal of his interdiction from the Ghana Police Service.



This comes after the court on January 14, dismissed an application for judicial Review to compel the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to reinstate him since no disciplinary proceeding has been opened against him per the service regulations, kasapafmonline.com reports.



But the presiding judge, Olivia Obeng Owusu, said the application could not hold due to the peculiar nature of the case.

The applicant after obtaining a certified copy of the 20-page ruling of the court presided over by Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu, through his lawyer, Martin Kpebu, however indicated that, they will appeal against the decision within two weeks.



Since November 2019, ACP Agordzo has been on trial for his alleged role in a supposed coup plot.



He was since interdicted from the Ghana Police Service even though he maintained he was innocent.



Dr Agordzo in his application, said the refusal of the IGP, per a letter dated May 27, 2020, to accede to the demand made on him by the lawyers on April 23, 2020 to revoke the order of interdiction he imposed on him in 2019 is unlawful.



The appeal has however been dismissed by the court and his lawyer have revealed they will appeal against the matter.