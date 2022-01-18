AFCON 2021: Believe in yourselves, go all out - Bawumia roots for Black Stars

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Ghana play last group game against Comoros
Ghana yet to win a game in AFCON 2021
AFCON 2021 happening in Cameroon
The Vice President, Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia, has sent out words of encouragement to the Black Stars as they face off with Comoros in their last group stage games in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
In a tweet, the Second Gentleman urged the boys to hold their heads up high and give the game their all.
“Be steadfast, believe in yourselves and go all out against Comoros tonight to ensure progress to the next round of the AFCON. Go Black Stars, Go Ghana,” his tweet read.
Ghana has not won a single game yet in the 2021 AFCON, with this final game against the debutants, Comoros, expected to be its final determinant for the progress or otherwise, to the elimination stages of the tournament.
Read Bawumia's tweet below:
Be steadfast, believe in yourselves and go all out against Comoros tonight to ensure progress to the next round of the AFCON.— Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) January 18,
Go Black Stars, Go Ghana.#TeamGhana #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/oagLeVB6Re
