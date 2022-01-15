AFCON 2021: Let's believe in our Black Stars, we can win - John Mahama

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
In a time where some Ghanaians have lost all hopes in the senior national team, Black Stars’s chances of winning the 2021 African Cup of Nation (AFCON), former president, John Dramani Mahama has urged citizens to believe in the team.
The Black Stars are currently in Cameroon competing to break the 40-year AFCON drought but they seem to be struggling when it comes to bagging all three points.
In their first Group C fixture against Morocco, the team suffered a disappointing defeat and on Friday, January 14, the Black Stars led by Captain, Dede Ayew, drew with the Panthers of Gabon at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.
Ahead of the match, John Mahama took to his Facebook page to gunner support for the Black Stars. He added that the Ghanaian side might be the underdogs in the tournament but there is still a chance of lifting the AFCON trophy.
"Today as we meet Gabon in our second game of this African Cup of Nations Tournament, let us remember that we've been here before. In 2015, by the grace of God, appropriate motivation from Government and Ghanaians, the Ghana Football Association, the technical team and the playing body we surmounted a similar hurdle during that #Afcon. We played some spectacular Football and made it all the way to the finals.
I believe we can do it again! Let's believe in our Black Stars. We might be underdogs, but we can win it. Go Black Stars!" parts of his post read.
The game on Friday resulted in Black Stars player, Benjamin Tetteh picking up a red card over the chaos that ensued between the two sides at the end of the 90 minutes plus added time.
Ghana will face Comoros on Tuesday in a crucial game that will determine whether or not they will sail to the next stage of the competition. A win from the Black Stars will see them qualify to the one-sixtieth round.
