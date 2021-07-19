AG Church disowns non-existent Youth Group against Sammi Awuku’s NLA job

National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku

It has emerged that a youth group purporting to belong to the Assemblies of God(AG) Church that was against the appointment of Sammi Awuku as the Director-General for the National Lottery Authority (NLA) is non-existent.

It could be remembered that a youth group that was said to be affiliated to the Assemblies of God Church Ghana issued a statement to the effect that a Christian like Sammi Awuku and a member of the Church cannot be made the boss of the NLA.



The Group captioned its statement “Concerned Youth Of Assemblies Of God Protests Sammi Awukus’ Appointment As Lotto Boss.”



But MyNewsGh.com’s checks with the Assemblies of God indicates that the Church has no affiliation with the said youth group believed to be engaged in propaganda in pursuit of a clandestine agenda



Also, efforts to reach the contact details on the statement they issued has proven futile as none of them is currently existent giving credence to the church’s stance that they are unknown to them as well as denial it sanctioned any such move



Meanwhile, the New Crusading Guide Newspaper which published the statement of the ‘invisible’ has since apologized to the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party Sammi Awuku and the Assemblies of God Church.

Read Their Apology Here:



Apology To Sammi Awuku, Assemblies Of God Church



The Editorial Team of The New Crusading Guide wishes to express our unconditional apology to Mr. Samuel Awuku, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the General Assembly of the Assemblies of God Church Ghana for a publication dated Thursday, July 15, 2021, under the headline “Concerned Youth Of Assemblies Of God Protests Sammi Awuku's Appointment As Lotto Boss.”



Upon further checks, it came to the attention of the Editorial Team that the source of the said press release could not be verified.



We unreservedly retract and apologize for any inconvenience caused Mr. Sammi Awuku and the Assemblies of God Church.