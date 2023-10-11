AG’s advice on ‘galamsey’ report another attempt to cover up NPP corruption – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, of a lack of interest in prosecuting government officials involved in corruption-related offenses.

Sammy Gyamfi made these statements during an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Tuesday, October 10, expressing the NDC's lack of confidence in the Attorney General's commitment to fighting corruption and safeguarding the people's interests.



Gyamfi asserted that the Attorney General has not pursued any corruption cases against government officials from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), alleging that this lack of action is due to the Attorney General's disinterest in combating corruption.



In response to the Attorney General's recent advice on Prof. Frimpong Boateng's report regarding illegal mining activities, Gyamfi criticized the Attorney General for what he perceived as an attempt to cover up acts of corruption involving government officials and NPP members.



"This latest advice from his office on the Frimpong Boateng’s damning report (on the involvement of government officials in illegal mining) is yet another attempt by this Attorney General to cover up clear acts of corruption on the path of government officials and members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP),” he said.



Gyamfi's comments come after the Attorney General suggested that Prof. Frimpong Boateng's report lacked evidence to prosecute individuals mentioned in it, urging the police to discharge those mentioned in the report, except those still under investigation.

However, Gyamfi disagreed with this assessment, citing a documentary titled "Forest under Siege" by JoyNews as containing substantial evidence supporting many of the claims in Prof. Frimpong Boateng's report. He pointed to specific examples, such as the case of Donald Ntia, where evidence of illegal mining activities was readily available in the documentary.



Gyamfi questioned what further evidence the Attorney General needed to be convinced of the allegations in the report.



