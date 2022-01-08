AG using his 'prosecutorial powers to silence critical political opponents’ – Ato Forson

Ajumako Enyan Esiam’s MP, Cassiel Ato Forson

Ajumako Enyan Esiam’s MP, Cassiel Ato Forson, has accused Ghana’s Attorney General (AG), Godfred Dame, of abusing prosecutorial powers.



According to Ato Forson, the AG was using his power to silence critical political opponents of the government including him (Ato Forson) on their position on the E-levy.



The MP (Member of Parliament) said this in a statement he shared on social media on January 7, 2022, in response to he (Ato Forson) being accused of was exposing the AG to hate and prejudice.

Ato Forson said he was not exposing the AG to hate but the AG was rather the person driven by hate against him.



“I wish to state that the Attorney General's office cannot determine my reaction to the sinister plot to needlessly tarnish my reputation and rob me of my liberty simply because I remain implacably opposed to the poor economic policies of this government and in particular the E-Levy."



“It is the Attorney General who is driven by hate, prejudice and demagoguery! He is the one abusing his prosecutorial powers to silence critical political opponents,” he said.



He said the AG deciding to prosecute on the matter of the purchase of ambulances was nothing short of an abuse of power because he (Ato Forson) was not a minister by the time of the endorsement of the deal to purchase the vehicles.



Ato Forson also stated on his Facebook page that the AG accused him of being one of the people who sent a joint memorandum for the purchase of the ambulances to cabinet which was approved on December 22, 2011. Denying the said accusation by Godfred Dame, Ato Forson said he only became a deputy minister two years after the approval of the memorandum.

“The Cabinet memo for the purchase of the Ambulances was submitted in December, 2011. I became a deputy minister on the 2nd of May 2013. How could I have signed a cabinet MEMO in December 2011?” he asked.



