AK Poku: The Ghanaian immigration lawyer who runs her law firm in the US

AK Poku is a UK-based Ghanaian immigration lawyer

Source: SVTV Africa

AK Poku is a UK-based Ghanaian immigration lawyer, a wife, and a mother who runs her law firm, AK Poku Law.

She is one of two Ghanaian women who own a law firm and practice fully in Virginia. Mrs. Poku moved to the USA in 2016 to join her husband after graduating from the Ghana School of Law.



AK is an alumnus of Wesley Girls High School. She proceeded to the University of Ghana, Legon, where she read Psychology and French. After, she enrolled at the School of Law at the same university and obtained an LLB degree.



“I completed my law education at the Ghana School of Law, Makola, two years later, and I did the pupillage for six months before moving here,” she said in the interview on SVTV Africa.



AK Poku indicated that as a licensed Ghanaian lawyer, she sat for the bar exams in her State and passed on her first try, months after childbirth. Mrs. Poku was then awarded a license to practice in Virginia.



“I conceived a day after I landed in the US. So I was mostly at home trying to figure things out, especially with my career. I was very lucky because I was able to transition to write the exam and practice.”

According to AK Poku, her ambition was to become an international translator; she loved the French language. However, her mom advised her against it and encouraged her to pursue law instead.



Speaking on the differences between the law practice in Ghana and the US, AK Poku disclosed that “the law practice in Ghana has a little bit of elitism. Ghanaians may accept a few law firms as the best and shun the others.



But in America, there is a level playing ground. So far as you work hard and are talented. People will recognize your talent and reward you for it. Everybody has an opportunity.



Watch the full interview



