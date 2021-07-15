AMA clears unauthorized structures at Jamestown

The exercise was carried out by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Unauthorized structures mounted along the 'Dongo Beach', a suburb of Jamestown in Accra have been demolished.



The area was serving as a temporary fishing bay for the fisherfolk at Jamestown.

The exercise was carried out by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) task force on Wednesday, July 15, 2021.



The removal of the wooden structures serving as the home for squatters and others lasted for over 5 hours.



Head of Public Affairs at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Gilbert Nii Ankrah said the beachfront stretch opposite the Fire Service Training School popularly called ‘Dogo Beach’ was to serve as a temporary fishing bay for the activities of fisherfolk who were relocated for the construction of the Jamestown Fishing.