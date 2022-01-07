AMA denies unvaccinated persons entry to its premises

A security officer inspects vaccination cards

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Wednesday, January 5 began implementing the ‘no vaccination, no entry’ policy on its premises, denying persons without the Covid-19 vaccination cards entry to the City Hall building in an effort to contain the resurgence of the coronavirus.

At the main entrance of the City Hall, Metro Guards were busily inspecting the COVID certificates of persons who were entering the building and preventing those without entry.



The move comes in response to “the rising number of COVID -19 cases in the city and the directive from the government”, the Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey said in an interview with the media.

She disclosed that as part of efforts to get all staff vaccinated, a centre had been set up at the forecourt of the City Hall to vaccinate all staff and the general public.



Some visitors and workers who were yet to take their jabs were refused entry as they were unable to provide their vaccination cards.