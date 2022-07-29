AMA donates food items to Lante Djan We for Homowo

AMA Boss, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey making the presentation

Source: GNA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has donated food items to the Lante Djan We Clan to support them in the celebration of this year’s Homowo Festival at Ga Mashie in the Greater Accra Region.

The items presented were crates of beer, malt, minerals, and Guinness, six bags of maize and six gallons of palm oil, one carton each of schnapps and castle bridge, two bottles of whisky and an undisclosed amount of money.



Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the presentation called on the chiefs and people of Ga to ensure peaceful celebration of the festival.



She said the government was still determined to eliminate misunderstanding during Homowo Festival and expressed the hope that the people would cooperate to promote development in the area.

Mrs Sackey underscored the importance of festivals, which she said offer a platform to deepen good relationships between the elders and the people.



She commended the people of Ga Mashie for their peaceful co-existence, saying that chieftaincy disputes had been the bane of community development and it was now time for people to dialogue on the progress of the area.



Nii Lantei Otanka II, the Chief of Lante Djan We, who received the donation expressed gratitude to the AMA for the gesture, saying; “We are indeed grateful for this support. It will go a long way to make this year’s Homowo festival celebration a memorable one.”