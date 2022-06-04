AMA issues 27 notices, 1 summon to shop owners in Accra with unclean frontages

Out of the 27 notices, one was served on a dilapidated house for failing to keep their surroundings

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has issued 27 notices to shop owners in the Central Business District (CBD) who have failed to keep the surroundings and drains abut their premises clean.

Public Health Officers of the AMA at the Ashiedu Keteke Sub Metro served the notices on the shops on Friday following a directive by the Mayor of the City of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, when she paid a working visit to Ga Mashie, Kantamanto, Makola, June 4th and Agbogbloshie markets among others.



Out of the 27 notices, one was served on a dilapidated house for failing to keep their surroundings, drains and frontage clean, and 26 shops for failing to do same. The team also summoned a toilet operator for operating in bad hygienic conditions.



According to the AMA Sanitation Bye-laws 2017, a person commits an offence if he or she fails to keep the drains around their premises up to the middle of the street clean, provide a standard container for refuse storage as prescribed by the Assembly, receive services from an unauthorized person or unregistered solid or liquid waste collector, indiscriminately dumps solid and liquid waste in open spaces, drains, gutters, or burns solid waste.



The Ashiedu Keteke Sub Metro Director, Madam Mercy Odoi, who led the team cautioned all shop owners and residents in the city to keep their immediate environment clean.

Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah reiterated that the #BorlaInDrainsMustStopNow campaign is to ensure the free flow of rainwater and to prevent communicable diseases in the city.



He noted that as part of the #BorlaInDrainsMustStopNow campaign the Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, had visited some communities and schools including the Saint Mary's Girls Senior High School, Accra Academy, Richard Akwei Memorial Basic School among others to sensitize them on the need to clean their surroundings frequently.



He noted that as part of the operation clean your frontage initiative the Assembly would compel all residents to desist from dumping into the drains and open spaces to keep the city clean by strictly enforcing the sanitation by-laws and prosecuting would-be offenders without fear or favour.